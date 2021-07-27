Body of missing teen found near Pillar Falls Monday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The body of a 15-year-old Twin Falls girl was recovered Monday morning at Pillar Falls, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

The teenager's friends say she went underwater and did not come back up while swimming last Thursday just before 7 p.m. The sheriff's office says deputies and Search and Rescue Dive Team members did an extensive search Thursday night and the next two days.

Water flow to the falls was reduced by the Bureau of Reclamation and Idaho Power to help with the search. The sheriff's office said on Saturday night, searchers determined they had done what they could and divers would not return the next day.

Spot checks were done throughout the day Sunday and deputies monitored from the Pillar Falls area while on the water. The Twin Falls Sheriff and Twin Falls Police Drone Operators continued doing air searches.

Police say a police drone operator found her body around 7:30 a.m. Monday, about the same time a homeowner on the canyon called to report seeing her.