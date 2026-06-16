Body of missing Idaho Falls man recovered from canal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The body of 20-year-old Tayson Paul Thomas was discovered floating in a canal near 1st Street and Southwest Bonneville on Monday afternoon.

Emergency responders found his body near 9th Street around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. They initially found his cell phone in a different location and did an extensive search of the area, but were unable to locate him.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Thomas was reported missing by friends and family last Wednesday. They hadn’t seen him since Sunday.

He was last seen running away from On The Run truck stop near Iona Road and North Holmes.

“Deputies were told Thomas fled the area after seeing a police car to avoid being arrested for an active warrant. Friends located Thomas’s phone later that day at a nearby residence on Lewisville Highway,” the sheriff’s office says.

Authorities say his family has been notified.

“Deputies are continuing to investigate, and no further information is available at this time,” the news release says.

The Idaho Falls Fire and Police Departments helped the sheriff’s office on scene. Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez was also involved.