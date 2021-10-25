Watch
Body found in vehicle submerged in Idaho's Fernan Lake

Posted at 10:00 AM, Oct 25, 2021
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Police in Idaho say they have found a body in a vehicle submerged in Fernan Lake that was last seen being driven by a Coeur d’Alene woman in September.

The Spokesman-Review reports that the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Highlander, was located by Coeur d’Alene police and members of the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division about 150 feet (50 meters) offshore on Saturday. Fernan Lake is located just east of the city.

Police say 62-year-old Sharon Archer was last seen driving the vehicle on Sept. 28 and has not been seen since. Identification of the body found Saturday is pending an autopsy by the medical examiner.

