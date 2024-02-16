Bodies of two hangar collapse victims returned to Guatemala

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has learned that the bodies of two of the hangar collapse victims are being returned to their native country of Guatemala.

Attorney and family spokesman Enrique Serna said the body of Mario Sontay was returned last night and Mariano Coc Och will be returned home Saturday.

Both men died alongside Craig Durrant when the hangar they were constructing near the Boise airport collapsed on Wednesday, January 31; nine others were injured.

Boise Airport operations were not impacted, and Boise Police and OSHA are investigating the cause of the collapse.



Jackson Jet Center, the owners of the collapsed hanger previously released a statement saying, in part, "We do not know exactly what caused the hangar collapse. Our focus now is on supporting our team and partners during this difficult time."

Since the collapse, construction and business communities in the Treasure Valley have established the Rebuilding Together Fund to provide support and assistance to the victims and their families.