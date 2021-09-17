Watch
Board revokes license of doctor who bucked COVID guidelines

Sep 17, 2021
The Oregon Medical Board has revoked the license of a doctor in the small city of Dallas, west of Salem, for refusing to follow COVID-19 guidelines in his office, spreading mask misinformation and over-prescribing opioids to his patients.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that medical board documents show the board on Sept. 2 also fined Steven LaTulippe $10,000. LaTulippe sued the medical board in January after his license was suspended for his office disregarding COVID-19 mandates and asking patients to remove their masks.

LaTulippe also made anti-mask comments during a pro-Trump rally in Salem on Nov. 7, 2020. Attempts to contact LaTulippe for comment were not immediately successful.

