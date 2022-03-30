Blue Cross helps Boise YMCA THRIVE, donation will expand services for differently abled residents

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Programs that help Treasure Valley residents with cognitive and physical differences thrive just got a big boost, with the help of a $2 million donation from the Blue Cross of Idaho.

On Wednesday, the Tomlinson South Meridian Y.M.C.A. was filled with smiling faces when Blue Cross leaders presented the nonprofit organization with an over-sized check for $2 million.

The Y plans to build a second T.H.R.I.V.E. Center with the extra funding as part of its downtown Boise expansion project. T.H.R.I.V.E. stands for “Together Helping Realize Inclusive Victories Every day.”

Through the THRIVE Center, neurodiverse Treasure Valley residents participate in free-play activities, educational courses, adaptive sporting games and can receive personal training assistance.

“Services like this are so important for families that have children who are neurodiverse and are on the autism spectrum or have another divers-ability,” T.V.Y.M.C.A. President and C.E.O. David Duro said. “We’re just so excited and proud to be able to expand our service.”

Inside the Meridian center are low-sensory rooms with swings and a story time corner. There are also high-sensory zones that feature a music wall and obstacle courses.

The center serves all ages, from tiny tots to grown adults. As Y members get older, THRIVE Director Andrea Parker said there are life skills courses that help them prepare for adulthood, like managing their finances, finding employment opportunities, and cooking lessons.

The new downtown Y.M.C.A. facility is part of a four-block redevelopment project coordinated with the City of Boise’s redevelopment agency — Capital City Development Corp. C.C.D.C. announced the project in fall 2020, first reported by BoiseDev.

According to C.C.D.C. documents, the project will include mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality and affordable child care, educational, retail and community gathering spaces, and health and wellness services.