Blue City Comedy choosing Boise's best standup comic this weekend at the Linen Building in downtown.

BOISE — If you're looking for some fun Friday and Saturday night, the comic of the year contest might just be the ticket.

Blue City Comedy is hosting a competition to find the funniest person in Boise. The competition is winding down with the semi-finals tonight and the finals on Saturday. 20+ Local comics will showcase their talent and compete for money, opportunities and tools to continue honing their craft. The winner takes home a grand prize of $1,000 and the title of Blue City Comedy's comic of the year. Go to bluecitycomedy.com for details.