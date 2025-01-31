BOISE — If you're looking for some fun Friday and Saturday night, the comic of the year contest might just be the ticket.
Blue City Comedy is hosting a competition to find the funniest person in Boise. The competition is winding down with the semi-finals tonight and the finals on Saturday. 20+ Local comics will showcase their talent and compete for money, opportunities and tools to continue honing their craft. The winner takes home a grand prize of $1,000 and the title of Blue City Comedy's comic of the year. Go to bluecitycomedy.com for details.
Blue City Comedy choosing Boise's best standup comic this weekend at the Linen Building in downtown.
Organizers say the comic talent in Boise is growing fast and they can't wait to show off the best the city has to offer in a competition to decide the top comic.
