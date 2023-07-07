Watch Now
Active Brush Fire on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend

Active brush fire temporarily closes HWY 55 between Mile Posts 57-60 near Bread Loaf Lookout
Horseshoe Bend Fire
Bureau of Land Management
A fire is burning about 35 acres in the Horseshoe Bend Area, forcing closure on Highway 55. Crews expected to contain the fire by 6pm Friday.
Horseshoe Bend Fire
Fire closes Highway 55
Posted at 4:36 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 18:50:59-04

An active fire is quickly spreading through the brush near Bread Loaf Lookout.

Idaho Transportation Department has closed Highway 55 between Mile Post 57 and 60. Intermediate road closures are expected.

Fire crews are on site and working to control the spread and making good progress.

Crews expect to have the fire contained by 6:00pm and controlled by 10:00pm. At this time, the fire is estimated contain 35 acres.

Resources on scene consist of: 3 overhead, 2 BLM engines, 2 state engines, 2 Ada County engines, 1 water tender, 2 single engine air tanker, 1 type 1 Helicopter, 1 Air attack, 1 Eagle dozer.

