Active Brush Fire on Highway 55 near Horseshoe Bend

An active fire is quickly spreading through the brush near Bread Loaf Lookout.

Idaho Transportation Department has closed Highway 55 between Mile Post 57 and 60. Intermediate road closures are expected.

Fire crews are on site and working to control the spread and making good progress.

Crews expect to have the fire contained by 6:00pm and controlled by 10:00pm. At this time, the fire is estimated contain 35 acres.

Resources on scene consist of: 3 overhead, 2 BLM engines, 2 state engines, 2 Ada County engines, 1 water tender, 2 single engine air tanker, 1 type 1 Helicopter, 1 Air attack, 1 Eagle dozer.

