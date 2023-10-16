BLM seeks input on proposal to preserve Silver City National Historic Site

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management is trying to have Silver City (about 311 acres of public land) historically preserved to prevent any more mining of the area and is seeking input from the public.

The goal of the BLM and its proposal for protection of the area is to acknowledge the history of the area and continue to allow visitors the opportunity to recreate and explore.

“BLM is committed to preserving Idaho’s history now and for future generations. We partnered with the state of Idaho and Owyhee County in supporting this proposal to allow continued public enjoyment of the outstanding scenery and unique recreation and historic opportunities available at this nationally significant site.” ~ BLM Boise District Manager Tanya Thrift

The proposal does not stop leasing under the mineral of geothermal leasing laws, or disposal under the Mineral Materials Act of 1947.

Silver City, seated in the high country in Owyhee County, served as the County Seat from 1866-1934.

In its rich mining history, the area is said to have been the home to hundreds of silver and gold mines, earning the town its name. Between 1863-1865 alone, more than 250 mines were in operation, with hundreds more developed after - and leaving miles and miles of underground tunnels.

The town boasts having the first telegraph in the area, as well as having the first newspaper in the territory in 1874.

There are about 70 buildings still standing in the town, although the town's days of being prosperous ended in the 1940s. The DeLamar Silver mine, reputed as one of the largest open pit gold and silver mines in the US, closed in 2000.

The Silver City National Historic Site is still a popular summer destination for hikers, campers, off-road enthusiasts, and adventurers.

The semi-restored Idaho Hotel, originally built in 1863, still offers rooms from Memorial Day through October. Seven of the 13 rooms offer propane heaters, and limited electricity is generated using solar energy. And some even say the hotel is haunted.

Public comments will be accepted through January 16, 2024. Comments and requests for a public meeting can be emailed to BLM_ID_LLID933000_Withdrawal@blm.gov or mailed to: BLM Idaho State Office, Attn: ID-933/Silver City Withdrawal, 1387 S. Vinnell Way, Boise, ID 83709.