BLM officials: Idaho seeing more wildfires than normal, fire season could start early

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's known for its relatively low risk for natural hazards. But wildfires are the most common and most severe natural hazard of them all.

In 2020, The Bureau of Land Management's Idaho Falls District reported a total of 150 wildfires. Of those, 130 fires were listed as "human-caused" burning over 14,000 acres of land. Many factors contribute to the severity of fire seasons.

Last year's fire season was considered fairly mild, but this year's season could start much earlier than anticipated. Fire experts say a dry spring created a higher fuel load and despite recent rain, a major warm-up expected for the end of the week will quickly dry those fuel loads making them a wildfire hazard once again.

BLM Boise officials told us that each year they're expecting the worst but hoping for the best in regards to Idaho wildfires.

"We want the public to be aware this year that it has been a dry spring and that even though we are getting a little bit of rain it will dry up pretty quickly and you’re probably not going to see too much green-up or grass crop up from these little couple days of rain so if you’re out burning on private lands; just be careful," said Jared Jablonski, spokesperson for BLM Boise.

So, what can you do to protect your property?

FEMA has a guide to protecting not just your land but your house too noting the biggest hazard are "wind-blown embers." But even if your property isn't at risk of catching fire another hazard to prepare for is poor air quality. The CDC has a list of recommendations to protect your eyes, respiratory system, heart, and lungs.

Preparing a "go-bag" ahead of time is also highly encouraged. FEMA recommends items including:

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food)

Battery-powered or hand-crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)

Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)

Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

But also list other items to consider.