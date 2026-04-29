Blind Boise man loses 400 pounds in two years after life-threatening blood clots force a major change

BOISE, Idaho — Shane Ostermeier lost more than 400 pounds in two years after a harrowing doctor's visit pushed him to change his life.

Ostermeier's weight gain began in his 20s when he lost his vision. Twenty-nine years later, his condition became a matter of life and death.

Local man loses 400 pounds

"I was really struggling to breathe and went to the hospital and was diagnosed with blood clots in my lungs," recalled Ostermeier.

At his heaviest, Ostermeier weighed more than 660 pounds. In desperation, he arrived at the West Boise YMCA determined to turn his life around.

"He comes off the elevator, and he’s completely blind with a cane and over 600 pounds," said his trainer, Kasey Tekippe, of her first time meeting Ostermeier.

Kasey remembers that day like it was yesterday. She explained that Ostermeier could barely walk 10 steps.

"He couldn’t lift his foot onto a pedal that was 6 inches off the ground," Kasey said.

Idaho News 6 Ostermeier is seen near the beginning of his weight loss journey.

Slowly, Kasey helped Ostermeier start moving again. Every milestone was huge, and even those working out nearby would cheer him on.

"We would just have a big celebration, I would cry, and he would cry, and it was the greatest thing," said Kasey.

"Here I am, I’m hearing all their cheering, and I’m like this is why I’m at the Y. This is why The Y is such an important part of our community," Ostermeier said.

Today, Ostermeier is at the proper weight for his height. Not only can he walk, but he can run.

"I don’t give up, and I never have given up. And that’s why I’m here today. 400 pounds less," Ostermeier said. "I feel amazing. My life has started over. I’m starting to look at doing whatever I want to do."

For anyone struggling to make a change in their life, Ostermeier says to seize the day. He is proof that dedication and a little help from a friend can work.

"If you’ve been debating about it, just start. Set little goals," recommended Ostermeier.

Ostermeier says he's planning to run a marathon as a way to celebrate his newfound fitness.

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