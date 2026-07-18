Black Ridge Fire 2 burns estimated 15,000 acres in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Wildland Fire Service confirm the Black Ridge 2 Fire has burned an estimated 15,000 acres 10 miles east of Richfield, Idaho, in Lincoln County.

The fire was discovered late Thursday night, and no cause has been identified.

The Bureau of Land Management is overseeing the containment and control with eight engines and two dozers fighting the blaze. As of Friday evening, the fire is contained, with control expected Sunday, July 19th at 8 p.m.

Idaho experienced a flurry of thunderstorms this last week with monsoonal moisture moving in from the southern border. Most of the southern part of the Gem State saw Red Flag Warnings on Thursday, indicating a heightened worry for fire activity.

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Idaho News 6 will continue to monitor this situation as information becomes available.