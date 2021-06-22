Watch
Bison injures woman in Yellowstone National Park

NPS / Jacob W. Frank
Yellowstone North Entrance park sign and double rainbow
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 11:21:12-04

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. — A bison has injured a hiker in Yellowstone National Park.

How the bison hurt the unidentified woman Sunday near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake is unclear. A park spokeswoman describes the injuries as significant.

The Billings Gazette reports that she was flown to a hospital in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bison injure one or two people in Yellowstone a year on average.

Park officials urge people to stay at least 25 yards away from large animals and at least 100 yards away from wolves and bears.

