Bird flu is taking a huge toll on the recovery of the California Condor in the wild.

BOISE — The Bird Flu is causing serious concern at the World Center for Birds of Prey in Boise. The facility is taking additional measures to protect its breeding operation for the endangered California Condor.

The Center says last year, bird flu took out over 20 wild condors from their Arizona flock.

The species has only about 350 in the wild. Another 200 are in captivity around the world.

The Center is vital to the recovery effort of the California Condor and has substantial breeding facilities at its Boise location.



The bird flu is having devastating consequences for the world center for birds of prey in Boise. I’m senior reporter Roland Beres and the animals here are well protected, but in the wild, it’s a different story.

This trio of California Condors seems oblivious to the threat their species faces. It’s is down to just 300 or so in the wild. And the bird flu last year took its toll on their tenuous population.

Mason: “Last spring we lost 22 wild California condors in our Arizona flock. The loss of the condors was a huge loss probably set the recovery back ten years.”

There are another 200 in captivity, these included. And behind the scenes, the world center has an unparalleled breeding program that they’re determined to protect at all costs: extra sanitized clothing for staff included.

Mason: “They’ll have their own clothes that live here and then we have our bio wash foot bath and lots of sanitation we’ll do. To make sure we are not introducing a virus to our captive population.”

Not an easy task considering the newly renovated center is hugely popular to visitors like Dottie Miller.

“We’re about ready to purchase a membership,” said Miller.

And she’s not alone.

The center expects 50 thousand visitors this year and bird flu could be on every one of their shoes..

“See, if you’ve walked in a park or any green zone lately, you know how much goose and duck poo is out there. It sticks to your feet and can easily be transferred to a new location like the world center.”

The 23 ambassador birds that the public can see are carefully protected and outside contact limited.

And a reminder, the World Center is not a rehab facility for injured birds.

“So if you do have a sick or injured bird, don’t bring it to the World Center for Birds of Prey. Here we have some of the most endangered birds on the planet,” said Mason

Instead take it to the Ruth Melichar bird center in Boise or call fish and game.

Bird flu is a naturally occurring disease that most species can survive.

And Mason says condors would stand a much better chance it if it didn’t have other desperate, man-made concerns.

“Lead poisoning. The leading cause of mortality for condors in the wild is still lead poisoning," said Mason.

The problem is condors can’t resist a gut pile filled with poisonous lead shot left behind by hunters.

Bird flu may not be the condor’s biggest threat, but experts say it does affects raptors faster than most birds, and there’s no cure.

So, it’s now a helpless waiting game to see how much closer the species gets this year, to total extinction.

The Ruth Melichar bird center in Boise knows why birds of prey is so concerned. They had to put down 112 ducks and ducklings in 2022 because of the bird flu. And they are taking extra precautions this year as well with more sanitation and close inspection of any birds brought to their facility.

