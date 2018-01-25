Bill to legalize CBD oil successfully introduced in Idaho legislature

BOISE, Idaho - Rep. Dorthy Moon, R-Stanley, successfully introduced a bill to legalize cannabidiol oil, also known as CBD oil, in the House Health & Welfare Committee Thursday.

The legislation provides for the lawful use and possession of the product if prescribed by a licensed practitioner.

Under the proposal, those seeking to use the oil for medical purposes for themselves or their minor children would have to apply for a "cannabidiol registration card". The application would be submitted to the Idaho Board of Pharmacy for approval. Each card would be valid for one year.

CBD oil is a non-psychoactive cannabis compound often used to treat severe seizures and other medical issues.

Gov. Butch Otter, R-Idaho, vetoed legislation in 2015 that would have allowed Idaho parents to treat their epileptic children with CBD oil legally.

Their was unanimous consent within the committee to introduce the bill. The legislation now awaits a full hearing.