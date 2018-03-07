BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Senate has green lighted a bill aimed at putting an end to slow left lane driving Wednesday.

Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, introduced the bill.

The bill does not require slower moving vehicles to avoid the left lane, but does establish a requirement that vehicles moving into the left lane to pass do not impede the flow of traffic in that lane.

"It basically says, not withstanding the minimum speeds, if someone pulls into that center lane and they're impeding traffic for an unreasonable period of time, that's an infraction," Clow said during the bill's introductory hearing.

Clow said the legislation was recommended to him by Idaho State Police and contains similar language of that found in Wyoming state code.

Last year, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill, also introduced by Clow, allowing Idahoans to exceed the speed limit by 15 mph when passing on two-lane highways.

Opponents argued the language was already in Idaho code and, therefore, unnecessary.

The left lane driving bill passed the Senate on a 22-13 vote and now heads to the Governor for approval.