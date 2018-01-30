Newly introduced bill would allow law enforcement to ticket left lane drivers

BOISE, Idaho - Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, wants to put an end to slow left lane drivers clogging traffic on Idaho highways.

Clow introduced the left lane legislation in the House Transportation Committee Tuesday.

"This is almost legislating courtesy," Clow said.

The bill does not require slower moving vehicles to avoid the left lane, but does establish a requirement that vehicles moving into the left lane to pass do not impede the flow of traffic in that lane.

"It basically says, not withstanding the minimum speeds, if someone pulls into that center lane and they're impeding traffic for an unreasonable period of time, that's an infraction," Clow said.

Clow said the legislation was recommended to him by Idaho State Police and contains similar language of that found in Wyoming state code.

Last year, the Idaho Legislature passed a bill, also introduced by Clow, allowing Idahoans to exceed the speed limit by 15 mph when passing on two-lane highways.

The bill to combat left lane drivers awaits a full legislative hearing.