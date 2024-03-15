Bill providing $6.6 Million to fight invasive quagga mussels sits on governor's desk

BOISE, Idaho — A bill is awaiting Governor Brad Little’s signature that would provide $6.6 million dollars to fight invasive quagga mussels in the lower Snake River.

The mussels were found last year and led to a shutdown of a portion of the river in Twin Falls for cleanup and eradication.

Late last September, officials had to close Shoshone Falls Park in an effort to contain and treat the infestation of quagga mussel larvae found in the Snake River.

Money allocated in Bill S1372 would support the Idaho State Department of Agriculture as they work to keep the invasive species out of the water supply before it can clog pipes critical for agriculture, energy, and drinking water.

“Quagga mussels pose a potential threat of widespread and severe damage to Idaho’s economy, property, and way of life. This highly destructive invasive species can clog pipes critical for agriculture, energy, drinking water and more,” Governor Little said.

You can read more about S1372 here.