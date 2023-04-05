Biden-Harris announce investment in Water Infrastructure projects

The Biden administration announced nearly $585 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will go toward the repair of aging water infrastructure and advance drought resilience in 11 states in fiscal 2023.

83 projects are slated in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.

These are the projects identified for Idaho according to the documentation from the Bureau of Reclamation.

Black Canyon Diversion Dam , Reclamation Funding: $80,000. Repair coating system, areas of substantial pitting, and deteriorated rivets within Black Canyon Hydropump No. 1 and 2 steel conduit from section 13 to the hydropump. Repair the coating system, areas of substantial pitting and deteriorated rivets, on the lower hydropump discharge 84-inch steel conduit.



, Reclamation Funding: $80,000. Repair coating system, areas of substantial pitting, and deteriorated rivets within Black Canyon Hydropump No. 1 and 2 steel conduit from section 13 to the hydropump. Repair the coating system, areas of substantial pitting and deteriorated rivets, on the lower hydropump discharge 84-inch steel conduit. Lake Cascade State Park A5 Crown Point Trail Rehabilitation , Reclamation Funding: $2M. Rehabilitate A5 Crown Point Train to meet Architectural Barriers Act, Section 504 and public safety under Boise Project Activity Plan 6350.



, Reclamation Funding: $2M. Rehabilitate A5 Crown Point Train to meet Architectural Barriers Act, Section 504 and public safety under Boise Project Activity Plan 6350. New York Canal, Reclamation Funding: $4M. Lining of six miles of New York Canal with Huesker lining between Boise Ave and Orchard Street Intersection to improve safety where canal passes through urbanized area and conserve water lost to seepage. Funding is for design and implementation after completion of planning study.

Click here to see the full list of projects for all states identified by the Bureau of Reclamation.

“These projects have been identified through a rigorous process and is a testament to the Bureau of Reclamation’s commitment to deliver water to future generations,” said Camille Calimlim Touton, Commissioner for the Bureau of Reclamation. “As we manage through changing climate, we must look to the safety of our projects to ensure that we can continue to provide clean, reliable water to communities, irrigators, and ecosystems across the west.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is expected to include $8.3 billion for reclamation project over five years to advance drought resilience and expand access to clean water for families, farmers and wildlife.