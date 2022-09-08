Bible Camp evacuated because of Ross Fork Fire in Blaine County

SAWTOOTH CITY, Idaho — The Ross Fork Fire is now burning on the edge of Lake Alturas, which is down the road from Luther Heights Bible Camp.

The camp, which was hosting a private retreat during Labor Day weekend, evacuated on Sunday evening. The decision to evacuate the people from the camp came as the Executive Director of the camp, Kelly Preboski, was in contact with fire officials.

Related: Ross Fork Fire in Sawtooth National Forest continues growing, more evacuations ordered Wednesday

The camp was notified when the fire was six miles away. After the situation progressed, Preboski and the camp decided to evacuate the people at the site. After everyone left and just camp staff remained, the mandatory evacuation was put in place.

Preboski said everyone at the camp got out safely and they are confident firefighters are doing everything in their power to do their job.

“Our job is to support the firefighters and the crew and their courageousness to protect the wild spaces and treasured places like camp," Preboski said. "And know that they’re doing all they can. And we remain patient and very thankful that because of their protocols and their good communication we were able to do our part and then communicate to our guests, and ensure that our guests and our staff were able to get out safe.”

Preboski adds that the camp does not know if it needs help yet, but if you want to get involved you can visit their website or email her at director@lutherheights.org.