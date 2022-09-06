Ross Fork Fire in Sawtooth National Forest one of Idaho's largest fires, evacuation orders in place

The Ross Fork Fire is now one of Idaho's largest fires, burning more than 14,000 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest.

The fire is burning 14,800 acres in the Sawtooth National Forest, two miles west of Smiley Creek and one mile south of Alturas lake. Evacuation orders are in place for both Smiley Creek and Alturas Lake.

State Highway 75 is currently closed from North Fork Canyon Road to Pettit Lake Road due to high fire danger, according to Idaho 511.

The fire, which started August 14 by lightning, is currently only 4% contained.