Be prepared for winter power outages

IDAHO — Idaho Power is reminding Idahoans to prepare now, in the event of winter-weather power outages.

Idaho Power says that wile most customers are without power for fewer than two hours per year, winter outages can last longer.

To stay prepared, Idaho power offers these tips:



Prepare for medical needs. This could include refrigerated medicine, or electrically powered medial equipment. If you need these items, Idaho Power suggests you consider finding a place you can go during an outage, or buying a backup generator.

Secondly, the company reminds you maintain a home and car emergency kit.

To preserve food, keep a block of ice in the freezer in case the power goes out. If it does, keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed to keep items cold for a longer period of time.

If you are an Idaho Power customer, you can sign up to receive outage alerts for your home or business. You can also download the Idaho Power appto receive push notifications, or view the outage map.

If your power goes out, Idaho power says you should turn off any appliances that were in use when you lost power. This prevents the possibility of a fire if you're away when power is restored. Idaho Power says you'll especially want to turn of electric ranges and space heaters.

If you use a generator, only use it in a well-ventilated area, and follow all manufacturer recommendations.

And last but not least, if you come across a downed power line, assume it is energized and dangerous. Stay at least100 feet away, and call 911 or Idaho Power.