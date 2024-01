KUNA, Idaho — Nearly one-thousand customers are being impacted by a power outage in Kuna on Tuesday.

Idaho Power shows the outage is affecting 921 customers. Their outage mapsays the cause of the outage is weather-related.

An Idaho Power crew is on site. Power is expected to be restored by 9:30 p.m.

If you need to report an outage in the Treasure Valley, call Idaho Power at 208-388-2323.