BBB: Hotel Scams

IDAHO — Imagine this: You’re planning a summer trip. You search for a hotel room online. Find a good rate. Enter your credit card info and you’re charged a lot more than you expected.

Dale Dixon with Better Business Bureau joined us on Good Morning Idaho with the story of the hotel booking scam.

What’s happening?

You search for hotels in the city you plan to visit. Among the top search results is what appears to be an official hotel website or a legitimate travel booking agency. When you click the link, you find a website with professional photos from the hotel and reasonable pricing.

Everything looks normal, so you decide to book a room. You enter your credit card information and check out. However, when you review your credit card statement, you notice you’ve been charged a much higher rate than you agreed. It turns out that you weren’t on the official hotel website after all! You accidentally clicked on a third-party site without affiliation with the hotel.

People are losing big money to this scam.

One consumer reported this experience: “I was redirected without knowing it to a 3rd party website, which looked like the hotel website. I made what I thought was a reservation for two nights. But when I got the email confirmation, I saw that I was charged almost $1,000. I was immediately concerned and located the actual hotel, and they said that there is no reservation under my name/email and booking number which doesn’t even line up with the format that they use.”

How can consumers avoid these types of scams?

Only book hotels through official websites. The best way to avoid this kind of scam is to check and double-check you are on an official hotel website before you enter your credit card information. Scammers are pros at building fake lookalike websites to fool you into giving up your information. Look closely at the URL to ensure you are on the hotel’s official website or a booking agency you know and trust.

Only make reservations through secure websites. You’ll also want to ensure websites and their payment pages are secure, meaning they start with "https://" and display a padlock symbol. If a web page isn’t secure, don’t enter your personal information and close the tab.

Watch out for misleading ads. Look at search results carefully. Just because a website is the first result on the page doesn’t mean it’s legitimate. Watch out for high-ranking ads that scammers could sponsor.

Research businesses you aren’t familiar with. If you find a booking site that looks professional but you haven’t heard of it before, proceed with caution. Search for reviews on third-party websites and keep a close eye out for reports of scams. Never share your personal information with a person or business until you know they are trustworthy.