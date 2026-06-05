Ban of kratom sales passes unaminously in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — The sale of Kratom will be banned in Idaho Falls in a new law set to take effect on July 1, after a unanimous vote was passed in the Idaho Falls City Council meeting Thursday evening.

This comes after local health officials and leaders linked the substance to multiple deaths in Bonneville County. Bonneville County Coroner Shante Sanchez released a statement in October of 2025 that her office confirmed six kratom-related deaths over the last 18 months, including four cases where the primary active compound, mitragynine, in kratom was determined to be the sole cause of death.

Those findings prompted city leaders and council members to begin discussions this week about whether kratom should continue to be sold in Idaho Falls. City Council members heard compelling testimony from the county coroner, local law enforcement, medical professionals, and members of the public who argued the product poses a growing public health risk.

The ban was passed unanimously, with all five council members approving the ordinance, following public commentary on the proposal.

Before making the motion to adopt the ordinance, Councilor Michelle Ziel-Dingman acknowledged the limits of the local ban. "I've recognized that kratom will continue to be sold online in other cities and counties," she said. "But this ordinance makes it clear where our community stands on this drug, and if our ordinance saves one life, as Councilor Jim Freeman said, or serves as a tool for educating our community, I believe this ordinance is therefore appropriate."

Mayor Lisa Burtenshaw announced that the city will begin an awareness campaign to inform the public about the new kratom ban.

"I do sympathize with parents who have no idea that these products are sitting on the shelf," Burtenshaw said. "That is something that we will address with the Idaho Falls Police and through the mayor's office and through the school district."

While Idaho Falls has moved forward as one of the largest cities in Idaho with a local ban, kratom remains legal statewide for now. At the state capitol, lawmakers have been debating whether to ban the substance altogether or to regulate its sale and distribution. Several competing proposals have been considered during the 2026 legislative session.

For Idaho Falls retailers, the city's action to ban kratom products means it will soon be removed from store shelves inside the city limits, even as statewide debates continue into the future.

Local News 8 Report by Danielle Mullenix