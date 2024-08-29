Balloons take to the sky in day two of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival

After high winds shut down day one, pilots were greeted with perfect weather on day two and took to the skies.

BOISE — Hot air balloons filled the sky in the Treasure Valley this morning in the second day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival. The festival is in it's 33rd year.

It is held in honor of Scott Spencer, the founder of the event who passed away in 2020.

The balloons take off from Ann Morrison Park

Liftoff is generally 7:15 a.m. weather permitting.

Liftoffs will go through Sunday.

Friday is a night glo after 8 p.m. weather permitting.

A night glo is when the balloons inflate but do not lift off. Their burners make the balloons glow in the night like huge lanterns.



