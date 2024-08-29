Balloons take to the sky in day two of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival

BOISE — Hot air balloons filled the sky in the Treasure Valley this morning in the second day of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Festival.
- The festival is in it's 33rd year.
- It is held in honor of Scott Spencer, the founder of the event who passed away in 2020.
- The balloons take off from Ann Morrison Park
- Liftoff is generally 7:15 a.m. weather permitting.
- Liftoffs will go through Sunday.
- Friday is a night glo after 8 p.m. weather permitting.
- A night glo is when the balloons inflate but do not lift off. Their burners make the balloons glow in the night like huge lanterns.