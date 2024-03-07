Balloon Man: Idaho resident to be among the first to ride a balloon into the stratosphere

NAMPA — Idaho man plans to ride in a balloon supported capsule to the edge of space. Doug Dvorak is scheduled to take the trip in the summer of 2025. The capsule will take him and 7 other passengers to over 100 thousand feet in altitude.

The company World View is behind the "low space" tourism.

The intention is to give passengers a greater appreciation for the world we live in.

Passengers will spend 2-4 hours at apogee.

The capsule will have food and a bathroom.

Cost is 50 thousand dollars, far less than other space tourism programs utilizing rocket ships.

Tourists will not experience weightlessness

(Below is the verbatim of the story that aired.)

How would you like to go to the edge of space for a fraction of the cost of a rocket ride? I'm senior reporter Roland Beres and an Idaho man is doing just that in a helium balloon.

No rockets, no explosive fuel, just a steady ride into the statosphere, that lasts a lot longer and for a fraction of the cost.When most people think of taking a balloon ride, this is what they envision.

"I just love the serenity of the balloons. I just like to take people up and let them experience the serenity of the balloon. And it's on everybody's bucket list." said balloon pilot Greg Ashton.

But some bucket lists are bigger than others.

"I think I'll be overcome by the beauty of the surroundings of being in space, the sunrise, the curvature of the earth, so I think it will be an emotional experience," said Doug Dvorak, a self proclaimed thrill seeker who has bought a 50 thousand dollar ticket to go to the edge of space on a balloon operated by a company called World View.

"Do you have to wear a space suit? No. We're in a pressurized capsule." said Dvorak.

The capsule hangs beneath a giant gas filled balloon that will take eight passengers to over 100 thousand feet …an area considered near space.

"So you won't be floating around weightless? I won't be weightless. But you get a lot more time up there. Absolutely. I think it's less than three minutes that Bezos and musk spent weightless." said Dvorak.

"WOW! Yeah, my record is 14 thousand feet and that was high enough." said Ashton.

And since it takes longer to get to the stratosphere, there are more amenities in the capsule than in your typical balloon basket.

"It even has snacks and a bathroom on board. Wow!" said Ashton.

Dvorak is hoping to go up in summer of 2025.

And he knows there's always an element of risk.

"The risks are there could be a malfunction on the balloon the capsule. There's double and triple redundant safety systems but there's always that risk." said Dvorak.

But, he says nothing risked, nothing gained.

And even hot air balloonists are hoping it goes well.

"What do you think it will do for ballooning? If it's successful, our phones will be ringing off the hook. And everyone will be busy." said Ashton.

The 50 thousand dollar price tag lets you gaze on a view like this for two to 4 hours before the 90 minute descent back to earth. In Boise Roland Beres Idaho News Six.