Baker County man and hero dog seek donations following accident

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — 60-year-old Brandon Garrett of Halfway, Oregon found himself at the bottom of a ravine along US Forest Service Road 39 after driving over an embankment while driving to camp with his four dogs on Sunday, June 2.

After the crash one of Garrett's dogs, Blue, took action and traveled 4 miles to the campsite to alert Garrett's party that something was wrong.

Garrett and his dogs were located safe near the site of the crash before he was life-flighted away from the scene. Garrett and the four dogs have been recuperating following the crash.

Following the incident, a donation fund has been set up through Umpqua Bank to support Garrett through medical expenses he's facing following the crash, including the life-flight that transported him to a Boise hospital.

Donated funds will also go towards the replacement of the work pickup totaled in the accident.

Those interested can donate to the Brandon Garrett & Dog Blue Accident Fund by phone at 866-486-7782 or through Zelle by sending donations to Tyree Garrett at 541-519-2631.