Dog runs four miles to get help for owner after car crash in Baker County

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — 60-year-old Brandon Garrett of Halfway, Oregon found himself at the bottom of a ravine along US Forest Service Road 39 after driving over an embankment while driving to camp with his four dogs on Sunday, June 2.

After the crash, one of Garrett's dogs took action and traveled 4 miles to the campsite where Garrett's family was waiting for him, alerting the party that something was wrong.

Baker County Sheriff's Office



As his dog left for help Garrett was able to crawl about 100 yards from his vehicle, where he spent the night.

The camping party continued to search for him after being alerted by his dog and eventually located the vehicle on the morning of June 3, but they were unable to reach it.

Baker County Sheriff's Office, Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The ropes team set up rescue equipment across the ravine and responders were able to transport Garrett to the medical personnel on the scene from the site of the crash. Garrett was then transported to a Life Flight helicopter and airlifted to a hospital in Boise.

Garrett's four dogs were all found alive near the scene of the crash as well. Idaho News 6 has reached out for pictures of the dogs, but none have been released at this time.