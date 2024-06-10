Watch Now
News

Actions

Dog runs four miles to get help for owner after car crash in Baker County

car crash dog rescue
Baker County Sheriff's Office
car crash dog rescue
Baker County Sheriff's Office Life Flight
447257663_859967512827737_5695073503298913196_n.jpg
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jun 10, 2024

BAKER COUNTY, Oregon — 60-year-old Brandon Garrett of Halfway, Oregon found himself at the bottom of a ravine along US Forest Service Road 39 after driving over an embankment while driving to camp with his four dogs on Sunday, June 2.

After the crash, one of Garrett's dogs took action and traveled 4 miles to the campsite where Garrett's family was waiting for him, alerting the party that something was wrong.

Baker County Sheriff's Office Life Flight

As his dog left for help Garrett was able to crawl about 100 yards from his vehicle, where he spent the night.

The camping party continued to search for him after being alerted by his dog and eventually located the vehicle on the morning of June 3, but they were unable to reach it.

Baker County Sheriff's Office, Baker County Search and Rescue, Pine Valley Rural Fire District and Halfway Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The ropes team set up rescue equipment across the ravine and responders were able to transport Garrett to the medical personnel on the scene from the site of the crash. Garrett was then transported to a Life Flight helicopter and airlifted to a hospital in Boise.

Baker County Sheriff's Office

Garrett's four dogs were all found alive near the scene of the crash as well. Idaho News 6 has reached out for pictures of the dogs, but none have been released at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights