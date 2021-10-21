Watch
Bail denied for California mom in drunken teen party case

Posted at 10:22 AM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 12:22:10-04

SAN FRANCISCO — A judge in Northern California has denied bail for a former Silicon Valley mother accused of hosting alcohol-fueled parties for her teenage son and his friends where she encouraged them to drink and have sex with intoxicated underage girls.

The San Jose Mercury News says Shannon O'Connor appeared Wednesday in a Santa Clara courtroom where a judge also issued 15 protective orders for people who authorities say were victims, including one of her two teenage sons. She's facing dozens of charges, including child molestation.

Prosecutors allege that O'Connor held numerous illegal teen parties before moving to Idaho, where she was arrested earlier this month.

