The United Way of Treasure Valley preparing to assist families as kids return to class

BOISE, Idaho — According to the United Way of Treasure Valley, there are over 4,000 K-12 students in the Treasure Valley experiencing homelessness. Homelessness does not just consist of individuals and families utilizing homeless shelters, but also students and their families forced to ‘couch surf’, live out of cars or motels, or move in with family members or friends.

From transportation to school supplies, sending a child back to school is expensive, especially for families with limited budgets. As the school year begins, United Way of Treasure Valley is seeking out support from the Treasure Valley community.

Tim Jackson, President of the United Way of Treasure Valley, explains, “We have seen an uptick in need in the Treasure Valley, unlike any time in history.” Parents are also dealing with the unique struggle of behavioral issues related to the aftermath of the pandemic. Jackson says this is also deterring parents from having the ability to focus on the child’s academics.

The Basic Needs Food Pantry Project collects and puts together hygiene kits, shelf-stable foods, and clothing necessities provided to social workers and student liaisons during the school year. Treasure Valley resident's can dedicate their talent, time, or treasures to assist their fellow residents. For more information, you can go to their website or call (208) 336-1070.