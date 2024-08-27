Staying prepared for a new COVID strain this school year

BOISE, ID — School is back in session for just about everyone now and unfortunately, it couldn't come at a worse time for COVID.



A new strain out of California is hitting everyone pretty hard and the new vaccine isn't even out yet.

Doctor Richard Augustus, the chief medical officer for West Valley Medical Center, tells us what parents should expect as kids return to the classroom.

(Below is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

"They claim that this is the most infectious strain we've seen so far, but it seems like every strain is the most infectious one we've seen so far," Dr. Augustus said. "But it is spreading really fast. We would expect to see it blow up a little faster as the kids are in classrooms together all day."

"If they're just getting sick or a little bit sick, they're gonna be at school — so we're expecting it to spread quickly among that group," Dr. Augustus added. "If your child is sick or has a fever, please don't send them to school. If you start to get symptoms early on, you'll notice fatigue, headaches, maybe a sore throat, those are signs that it's starting."

Dr. Augustus says hospitals are now seeing more admissions from COVID, but it is nothing overwhelming.

The new strain is mostly concerning to those who are 65 or older or have a compromised immune system. Otherwise, Dr. Augustus says it's mostly like the traditional flu these days, with the exception of long COVID, which can cause health issues for weeks.

Now, if you get sick, the best thing you can do is take time off, rest and stay hydrated — that's very important. As for the vaccine, it is recommended for those at higher risk and you should consider getting it if you haven't had COVID yet.

The government will once again mail free COVID tests to people, with the website to request those opening at the end of September.

But if you have already had COVID, Dr. Augustus says natural immunity should protect you for the next few months in Boise.