It's Back to School for the Little Prairie Schoolhouse in Prairie, Idaho

PRAIRIE, Idaho — This one-room schoolhouse in Prairie, Idaho has just seven students from K - 8, and they're starting classes again.



It's back to school across Idaho, and students in Prairie are returning to this small red schoolhouse.

This one-room schoolhouse has, count 'em, seven students from K through 8.

A walk-in closet serves as the school's library.



"One-room schoolhouse turn of the century with all the amenities."

Stephanie Lewis was teaching in the West Ada School District when life took a drastic turn in 2020. She and her husband bought property in Prairie and the two simply fell in love with the area.

"We have so one certified and one assistant so when the teacher position opened up, I applied and got the job."

"No buses, no crosswalk, but they do have a bell"

"We have a kindergartner, a first grader, a third grader, two fifth graders a seventh grader, and a preschooler part-time."

The older kids can choose between Glens Ferry, Mountain Home, or be homeschooled.

"Hello….Brenda Farnsworth"

It doesn't take long to figure out that it truly takes a village. Brenda Farnsworth wears a number of hats in the Prairie School District.

"I am the business manager, member of the school board clerk, and supervisor."

"That was one of the kids' favorite read-alongs.

"So when the weather is nice, this is the school cafeteria, yeah we'll eat over here.

When the weather is not so nice the kids make the best of it.

Board trustee Ellen Russell is so grateful to have Stephanie as their Head Teacher.

"Stephanie is great we are pleased to have her, she's fabulous…thanks Ellen."