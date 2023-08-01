Boys & Girls club of Ada County opens registration for before and after school programs.

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, The Boys & Girls Club of Ada County opened its registration for before and after school care.

The Ada County district of the Boys & Girls Club is made up of eight sites, and they're all offering programming for the school year.

The program accepts kindergarteners thru 18-year-olds, scholarships are available for those who qualify, and teens can attend for free.

Currently, there are Boys & Girls Clubs facilities located in Garden City, Meridian, Kuna and Boise.



Moseley Center in Garden City

Meridian Center

Peregrine Club in Meridian

Kuna Club

Desert Sage Club in Boise

Koelsch Club in Boise

Horizon Club in Boise

Hawthorn Club in Boise

The Horizon club, located in Boise, is attached to Horizon Elementary School. The club and the school work hand and hand, sharing resources and a campus.

“I think it means creating safe spaces," said Horizon club director Julianna Jones. "Our youth can come to us with whatever questions or problems they may have and we’re able to give them resources and their families resources so that they can have brighter futures. And so that we can push them towards what they are meant to do."

The Horizon Club is in the middle of its summer programming. They try to have a mix of engaging and educational activities for kids to do as an alternative to sitting at home all summer.

"To help continue to educate our youth, while also giving them a fun outlet and a place where they can be safe throughout the summer," Jones told Idaho News 6.

For more information on programming, visit the Club's website.