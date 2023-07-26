Boys & Girls club Before and After-School program enrollment opens August 1

The 2023-24 school year is starting just around the corner, and many families are making plans for care both before and after daily classes.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will open enrollment for before and after school care on August 1.

Before-school programs start as early as 7:00am, and after-school care goes through 7:00pm on weekdays. Membership opportunities are available for Before & After School, or After School only.

The program accepts kindergarteners thru 18-year-olds, and scholarships are available for those who qualify, and teens can attend for Free.

Boys & Girls Clubs facilities are located in Garden City, Meridian, Kuna and Boise.

Moseley Center in Garden City

Meridian Center

Peregrine Club in Meridian

Kuna Club

Desert Sage Club in Boise

Koelsch Club in Boise

Horizon Club in Boise

Hawthorn Club in Boise

Be sure to check the Boys & Girls Club website to find the club nearest you, as well as availability, as some have limited spaces available.