Boys & Girls club Before and After-School program enrollment opens August 1

The 2023-24 school year is starting just around the corner, and many families are making plans for care both before and after daily classes.
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Ada County will open enrollment for before and after school care on August 1.
Before-school programs start as early as 7:00am, and after-school care goes through 7:00pm on weekdays. Membership opportunities are available for Before & After School, or After School only.
The program accepts kindergarteners thru 18-year-olds, and scholarships are available for those who qualify, and teens can attend for Free.
Boys & Girls Clubs facilities are located in Garden City, Meridian, Kuna and Boise.
- Moseley Center in Garden City
- Meridian Center
- Peregrine Club in Meridian
- Kuna Club
- Desert Sage Club in Boise
- Koelsch Club in Boise
- Horizon Club in Boise
- Hawthorn Club in Boise
Be sure to check the Boys & Girls Club website to find the club nearest you, as well as availability, as some have limited spaces available.