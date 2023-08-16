Big changes with West Ada buses bring success and short comings

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District went back to school on Wednesday, which means that their buses got back on the road, as well.

Big changes hit the state's largest provider of public transportation over the summer as digital navigation systems were added to the buses and an app was debuted for parents to be able to track the bus.

The district says the intent was to make the busing system more efficient and gives parents the ability to see where their children are in the bus process.

Parents think it could be successful.

“There were times last year where my son would be sitting at the bus for 15 minutes, it was snowing or whatever, wondering if it [the bus] was going to come," said Karena Gardener, a West Ada parent who spoke to Idaho News 6 after she dropped her son off at a bus stop. She says having the tracking feature is exciting.

But launching new technology often comes with a few hiccups.

The first day of school didn't start great for everyone. At least twelve students were routed to the wrong elementary school this morning due to a system error. The situation was immediately addressed and students arrived at the correct school within about 30 minutes.

West Ada has acknowledged the system error and is working to have it corrected this week.