Some West Ada students bused to wrong school due to error in new system

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada School District tells Idaho News 6 there was an error routing some kids on the bus system during the first day of school.

RELATED | West Ada makes digital additions to their busing system this year. What do you need to know?

Some children who are enrolled in "school of choice" elementary schools like Christine Donnell, Barbara Morgan, and Pioneer were bused to their neighborhood schools instead of their registered school.

"We are working with administrators at the elementary schools to sort the kiddos, and our drivers will deliver the school of choice kiddos to their registered school," Rebecca Lenack, operations manager for West Ada Transportation, told Idaho News 6 via text.

Lenack says the students were re-routed safely before 9:30 a.m. and says it caused a 20-25 minuted delay "at most". She says the issue stemmed from the new system the buses are using.

Lenack says she expects the issue to be fixed this week and it is a high priority.