Apply for free or reduced price meals in Boise School District

BOISE, Idaho — As the 2023-24 school year begins, officials from the Boise School District remind families to apply for free or reduced-cost meals for students.
Eligibility is based on your household income.
Applications and guidelines can be found on the Boise School District website.
Students will automatically qualify without an application if involved in any of the programs listed below:
- Students who attend the following Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools will receive free breakfast and lunch: Garfield, Hawthorne, Hillcrest, Jefferson, Koelsch, Morley Nelson, Whitney, Whittier, Taft, Frank Church, and ASCENT.
- Students who attend Grace Jordan, Horizon, Owyhee and Mountain View receive free breakfast in the cafeteria (Provision 2 Breakfast) but will be charged for lunch based upon their household benefit status.
- Students who are enrolled in after-school enrichment programs at Grace Jordan, Hawthorne, Hillcrest, Horizon, Jefferson, Koelsch, Morley Nelson, Taft, Whitney, Whittier, Hillside, and South will receive free supper.
- Students who are directly certified (are members of a household receiving assistance under food stamps-SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Families in Idaho-TAFI, Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations-FDPIR, migrant, and foster programs), students enrolled in Head Start, and students who are certified by the proper liaison as homeless or runaway will receive free breakfast and lunch.