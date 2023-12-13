Avenues for Hope unites Idaho non-profits in year-end campaign for housing support

BOISE, Idaho — In an annual effort to address the pressing issues of homelessness and housing instability, Avenues for Hope is orchestrating a collaborative fundraising campaign involving over 70 Idaho-based charities.



This year's online fundraiser provides a direct channel for individuals to contribute to the organizations at the forefront of addressing these challenges.

One of the charities includes Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity.

Donations are open through December 31st

Visit this link to donate: https://www.avenuesforhope.org/

From eviction prevention to feeding the homeless, Avenues for Hope is bringing Idaho non-profits together for an annual end-of-year fundraising campaign to help those struggling to make ends meet.

The goal is to provide safe and affordable housing services to as many Idahoans as possible. This year, more than 70 Idaho-based charities are participating.

The online fundraiser allows people to donate directly to the organizations on the frontline that offer life-changing support and services.

“All of us are needed to solve this problem of housing in Idaho..we get to help people move into a stable home that we know will be theirs for generations,” says Boise Valley Habitat for Humanity CEO Janessa Chastain.

Chastain says the assistance, both big and small, is truly changing the lives of the people impacted by the current housing crisis.

“All of it is so transformative. We had one woman say that it makes her feel human again to have a safe roof. Literally, we repaired her roof over her head,” continued Chastain.

The organization works to provide stable and safe housing through home building and repairs. They also have two “restore” locations in the Treasure Valley, where you can purchase or donate home essentials such as used furniture, appliances, home decor, and building supplies.

And throughAvenues For Hope, they are aiming to collect $40,000 in donations.

Chastain says now is the time to give, encouraging, “I think this is the perfect time of year to really live into our generosity, and so I hope that people will just take a few minutes out of their day and give to a couple of the non-profits that are fundraising to spread that joy around in the season.

