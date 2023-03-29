Autocross begins new season of racing in the Expo Idaho parking lot

The average parking lot speed limit is under five miles per hour.

But, on select weekends through the summer, drivers can reach highway speeds in the Western Idaho Fairgrounds parking lot in what's known as "Autocross".

The events are put on by the Sports Car Club of America, Snake River branch.

People like Neal Stanley have built special cars that are strictly designed to race in parking lots.

"This is called an a-mod," explains Stanley, "It's essentially a one-off car. This car has come in at number three in the nation."

And considering the Sports Car Club of America -- which runs these races -- has more than 67 thousand members, that's not bad.

Anyone can take part in Autocross. For under $100 you can race in a weekend event. All you need is a helmet, a seat belt, and a car that is more wide than tall.

"This is one of the best car communities I've been a part of," explains Nick Johnston, Assistant Regional Executive for SCCA Snake River Region. "It's not this brand against that brand, it's we're all doing something fun together."

Top speeds, even for a 650+ horsepower Corvette, stay mostly below highway speeds. "It's not about speed," explains Johnston, "it's about skill and handling."

So if you're not a granny-shifter and want to try your hand at the course, the next event is April 15th.

For more information on how to get involved go to the Boise Autocross website, boiseautocross.com.

