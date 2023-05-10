Attorneys in Lori Vallow Daybell trial discuss jury instructions

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, attorneys in the trial of Lori Vallow Daybell will meet with the judge to discuss jury instructions ahead of closing arguments.

Closing arguments will start on Thursday.

The eastern Idaho mother faces charges for the murders of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, as well as conspiracy to commit murder of her husband's first wife, Tammy Daybell.

The judge will allow the verdict to be live-streamed once reached by the jury.

