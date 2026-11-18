MERIDIAN, Idaho — The United States has lost its measles elimination status after at least 12 months of continuous transmission, raising questions about the disease and vaccination for Idaho families.

The designation does not mean every community is experiencing an outbreak. It means a chain of measles transmission has continued uninterrupted for at least a year, according to the Pan American Health Organization.

Dr. Eric Lyall, an emergency room doctor and owner of Peak Personalized Healthcare in Meridian, said measles can initially resemble other illnesses, allowing someone to spread the virus before recognizing it.

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“The issue with it is you don't really know you have it as opposed to some other virus until you develop this widespread rash, but you're contagious for four days before it and up to four days after,” Lyall said.

Idaho’s kindergarten vaccination coverage is below the national rate. CDC data show 75.2% of Idaho kindergartners were up to date on the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine during the 2025-2026 school year, compared with 92.4% nationwide.

Lyall said distrust following the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicting information online have complicated conversations about vaccines. He also acknowledged that parents can feel overwhelmed by the childhood vaccination schedule.

“Is this necessary? Is this something that my child needs? Is this putting them at risk?” Lyall said, describing questions parents may have.

He said vaccines have a long track record and encouraged families to discuss their specific concerns with a health care provider.

“I think if you have questions about this, it's certainly something you can ask your provider about,” Lyall said. “You know, they're more than willing to sit down with you and talk to you about the pros, cons, and risks and benefits.”

According to the CDC, two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles.

Measles can cause complications including pneumonia and encephalitis, or brain swelling. Young children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are among those at greater risk of complications, according to the CDC.

In a statement, the Idaho Immunization Coalition called the loss of elimination status a public health setback. The group encouraged families to review their vaccination records and discuss questions with their providers.

Idaho News 6 also contacted Health Freedom Idaho, a group that opposes vaccine mandates and advocates for parental choice in vaccination decisions, for its perspective on vaccination and the measles resurgence. The group did not respond by deadline.