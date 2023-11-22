Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Garden City

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to diligence in the community, an arrest has been made in the investigation into the fatal hit and run on State Street earlier this week.

The Boise Police issued a news release reporting that on Tuesday evening, a tow truck driver noticed a vehicle covered in blankets near Stewart Street (about 5 miles from the hit-and-run location).

The driver was aware of the incident and description of the vehicle suspected of the accident and called the police.

The vehicle was a silver Honda and had extensive front-end damage and a shattered windshield. Other evidence found on the vehicle confirmed it was the car suspected of the deadly hit-and-run.

Police located and arrested Edin Begic, 36, of Boise. Begic is charged with felony Evidence - Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, and felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.

