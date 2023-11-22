Watch Now
News

Actions

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run in Garden City

Boise Police
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A.J. Howard
Boise Police
Posted at 11:15 AM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 13:15:32-05

BOISE, Idaho — Thanks to diligence in the community, an arrest has been made in the investigation into the fatal hit and run on State Street earlier this week.

RELATED | Monday night hit and run kills woman

The Boise Police issued a news release reporting that on Tuesday evening, a tow truck driver noticed a vehicle covered in blankets near Stewart Street (about 5 miles from the hit-and-run location).

The driver was aware of the incident and description of the vehicle suspected of the accident and called the police.

The vehicle was a silver Honda and had extensive front-end damage and a shattered windshield. Other evidence found on the vehicle confirmed it was the car suspected of the deadly hit-and-run.

Police located and arrested Edin Begic, 36, of Boise. Begic is charged with felony Evidence - Destruction, Alteration or Concealment, and felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Death.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click here to donate

Toys for Tots 2023