Monday night hit and run kills woman

Police looking for suspect and vehicle
Boise Police
A.J. Howard
Posted at 9:26 AM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 11:26:49-05

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police are investigating a reported hit and run on State Street west of N. Roe Street that left one woman dead.

The police responded to a call that came in around 7:15p Monday night alerting them to the incident.

Upon arrival, police located the deceased woman, but have yet to identify a suspect or the vehicle involved.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police or who may have information helpful to the investigation are asked to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

The identify of the deceased woman has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

This is an ongoing investigation.

