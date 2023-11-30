Arrest made in connection to the June shooting incident on Oregon Trail Way.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police have made an arrest in the investigation into the June 19 incident where multiple shots were fired into a home on the 4000 block of Oregon Trail Way.

RELATED | Boise Police investigating shots fired into home in 4000 block of S. Oregon Trail Way

Police have charged Johnny Bennett, 20, Boise with felony grand theft, felony burglary, and felony unlawful discharge of a weapon.

Police say the evidence indicates Bennett stole a gun from a vehicle several hours before shooting it into the home on Oregon Trail Way. Though multiple residents were home at the time of the shooting, no one was injured.

Bennett is not known to the victims.