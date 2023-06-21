Boise Police investigating shots fired into home in 4000 block of S. Oregon Trail Way

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating a report of shots being fired into a home in the 4000 block of S. Oregon Trail Way.

The call was received in the early morning hours, approximately 1:15 am, on Monday, June 19.

Initial findings indicate shots were fired from the outside and hit the home several times with some rounds entering the home. Though several residents were inside at the time of the shooting, no injuries have been reported.

BPD is asking anyone with information or having surveillance cameras in the area to please call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS, www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation.