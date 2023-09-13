Man pleads Not Guilty to charges in Father's Day murders in northern Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho — Majorjon Allen Kaylor pleaded Not Guilty to charges of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of four family members in Kellogg on Father's Day in June 2023.

Kaylor also pleaded Not Guilty to a felony burglary charge associated with the crimes, accusing him of entering the home with the intent to commit murder.

The charges are for the deaths of a grandfather, mother, and two sons in the Guardipee family, all of whom were Kaylor's neighbors.

The complaint alleges the crimes were committed willfully, deliberately, and with malice aforethought.

Kaylor is represented by a public defender and could face life in prison if found guilty of the charges. The state had already filed notice that they did not intend to seek the death penalty.

The court date for trial has been set for January 9, 2024.

After hearing arguments regarding the non-dissemination order looking to allow media access to the proceedings, Judge Barbara Duggan says she will issue a written order on vacating the gag order at a later time.

