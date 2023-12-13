Applications open for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program

The Idaho Commission on the Arts is currently accepting applications for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program.

The program is designed to preserve culture and community traditions, by supporting mentor artists.

The recipient of the grants will receive $3,000 in direct funding. The Idaho Commission on the Arts says

"The purpose of the grants is to elevate skills and preserve cultural continuity in occupational, ethnic, or familial communities."

Idaho traditional artists are encouraged to apply. The deadline is Jan. 31, 2024.

The Idaho Commission on the Arts says for 38 years, they have "safeguarded Idaho’s unique cultural legacy by supporting over 500 Idaho native, folk, and immigrant mentor artists, and their apprentices, to carry on Idaho’s artistic and occupational traditions and skills."