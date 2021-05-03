Watch
Appeals court hearing arguments on Idaho's transgender sports ban

Otto Kitsinger
Otto Kitsinger/AP
Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks to reporters at the State Capitol building Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Boise, Idaho.(AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger)
Federal lawsuit challenges Idaho's transgender sports ban
Posted at 2:02 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 16:21:40-04

IDAHO — Oral arguments for Hecox v. Little in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit start Monday, May 3. Governor Brad Little signed the Fairness in Women's Sports Act (HB 500) in 2020 banning transgender women from participating in girl's sports.

The ACLU of Idaho and feminist organization Legal Voice filed a lawsuit against the bill on behalf of plaintiff Lindsay Hecox, a transgender female aspiring to run track at Boise State University.

The U.S. District Court ruled against Governor Little and put a halt on the Fairness in Women's Sports Act from being implemented. The Alliance Defending Freedom representing two Idaho State University track athletes appealed the decision.

The 9th District Circuit will either rule in favor of the District Courts' decision allowing transgender women to compete in girl's sports, or overturn the ruling. To watch the oral arguments, click here.

