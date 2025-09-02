AP releases first Top 25 college football poll, Boise State gets the boot

Following a lively Week 1 of college football action, the AP has released its first Top 25 poll of the 2025 season.

The first in-season poll ranks the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1, with Penn State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3.

Originally No.25 in the AP preseason poll, Boise State is understandably absent from this week's rankings after being trounced by the South Florida Bulls, 34-7. Boise State finished the 2024 season ranked No.8 by the AP.

Unranked UNLV was the sole Mountain West Conference squad to receive votes in the updated AP poll.

Other notable changes in this week's poll include Alabama dropping from No.8 to the No.21 spot after losing to Florida State, and Miami jumping from No.10 to No.5 following its win over Notre Dame, now ranked No.9.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings:

Ohio State Penn State LSU Georgia Miami Oregon Texas Clemson Notre Dame South Carolina Illinois Arizona State Florida Florida State Michigan Iowa State SMU Oklahoma Texas A&M Ole Miss Alabama Tennessee Indiana Texas Tech Utah

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: BYU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, USC, Louisville, TCU, Missouri, South Florida, Tulane, Nebraska, Kansas State, Duke, James Madison, Liberty, UNLV, Baylor, Memphis, Navy, Pittsburgh, Virginia

