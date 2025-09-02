Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
AP releases first Top 25 college football poll, Boise State gets the boot

Boise St South Florida Football
Chris O'Meara/AP
South Florida wide receiver Chas Nimrod (2) is stopped by Boise State defensive back Jeremiah Earby (6) after a catch during the second half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025, in Tampa, Fla.
Following a lively Week 1 of college football action, the AP has released its first Top 25 poll of the 2025 season.

The first in-season poll ranks the Ohio State Buckeyes at No. 1, with Penn State at No. 2 and LSU at No. 3.

Originally No.25 in the AP preseason poll, Boise State is understandably absent from this week's rankings after being trounced by the South Florida Bulls, 34-7. Boise State finished the 2024 season ranked No.8 by the AP.

Unranked UNLV was the sole Mountain West Conference squad to receive votes in the updated AP poll.

Other notable changes in this week's poll include Alabama dropping from No.8 to the No.21 spot after losing to Florida State, and Miami jumping from No.10 to No.5 following its win over Notre Dame, now ranked No.9.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings:

  1. Ohio State
  2. Penn State
  3. LSU
  4. Georgia
  5. Miami
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Clemson
  9. Notre Dame
  10. South Carolina
  11. Illinois
  12. Arizona State
  13. Florida
  14. Florida State
  15. Michigan
  16. Iowa State
  17. SMU
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Texas A&M
  20. Ole Miss
  21. Alabama
  22. Tennessee
  23. Indiana
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Utah

OTHER TEAMS RECEIVING VOTES: BYU, Auburn, Georgia Tech, USC, Louisville, TCU, Missouri, South Florida, Tulane, Nebraska, Kansas State, Duke, James Madison, Liberty, UNLV, Baylor, Memphis, Navy, Pittsburgh, Virginia

